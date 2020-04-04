Nicosia.- CNA

Cypriot authorities announced on Saturday 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, which bring the total number of cases to 426, including ten at the British Bases.

Out of the 30 new cases 13 people were traced among the contacts of already confirmed cases, 3 people come from the Aradippou cluster, one person had travelled, where the medical record of the other 13 is being investigated.

Speaking during a press conference, at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Leontios Kostrikis, member of the Advisory Body on the pandemic, said that the new cases were confirmed after 698 tests were carried out.

Kostrikis said that as regards the cases which were under investigation during the previous days, one of them has been found to be connected with an already confirmed case, while a second one is being connected with a trip abroad. Eight more are still being investigated.

The 426 COVID-19 cases were confirmed after 10.154 tests were carried out by the Cyprus institute of Neurology and Genetics, the Microbiology Department of Nicosia and Limassol General Hospital as well as private labs.

Out of the 426 cases, 282 people were infected through contact in Cyprus. A total of 33 people who were tested positive to the virus and were hospitalized, have recovered.

Kostrikis also said that samples have begun to be taken from Paphos and Aradippou by NIPD Genetics Lab and this will continue during the next days. A total of 1000 samples will be taken from Paphos and 525 from Aradippou. Results will be announced during the next days.

Kostrikis said that the number of new cases remains within the estimations of the scientific team and that the next week will be important because it will help have a better image about the epidemic behavior of the virus after upgrading the restrictive measures.

Furthermore, he stressed that, as there is still no medical treatment, self-protection remains the best way to tackle the virus.

On his part, Dr Marios Loizou, the Scientific Director at the Nicosia Directorate of the Cyprus State Health Services Organisation, said that according to the data available until 1500 local time on Saturday ,37 persons were hospitalized at the Famagusta General Hospital which is the COVID-19 reference hospital. Four of them are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit.

A total of six persons were expected to be released from the hospital on Saturday while four were expected to be admitted to hospital. Ten persons are now on breathing machines, one at Limassol General Hospital Intensive Care Unit and nine at Nicosia General Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

Nine other confirmed cases are being treated in wards at the rest of the hospitals and their condition is stable. The situation of all these patients is until now stable but critical, Loizou said.

He went on to note that one of the positive developments during the day is that one more patient at the Limassol General Hospital Intensive Care Unity was removed from the ventilator and his situation is stable. The first patient removed from the ventilator has been transferred to the Famagusta Hospital for further treatment, he noted.

CHLOROQUINE

Cyprus has sufficient quantities of chloroquine to meet the needs that might arise due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO of Remedica,a Pharmaceutical Company in Cyprus, Dr. Michael Neoptolemou told CNA that according to the Health Ministry’s protocol on the use of chloroquine and taking into consideration the international data and scientific research on the drug, Cyprus has sufficient quantities if the need arises.

He said if Greece with a population of 11 million is covered with 24 million chloroquine tablets, then Cyprus is more than covered with the two million tablets it has, based on its population. Remedica, Dr. Neoptolemou added, has already supplied the State with this drug, free of charge, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The Health ministry’s protocol notes that hydroxychloroquine is first used and then chloroquine to treat coronavirus. Hydroxychloroquine is imported while chloroquine is produced by Remedica. The first is used for treating Rheumatoid Arthritis, discoid lupus and systemic erythematosus lupus and skin diseases while chloroquine treats malaria.

The company has also donated 10 respirators, 500,000 surgical masks to be given to medical personnel, nurses and protective equipment for private and other hospitals. His company’s staff and vehicles are also at the disposal of the Volunteering Commissioner for home deliveries of the coronavirus medicine and pledged the company’s readiness to help in the fight against coronavirus.

He referred to the challenges the pharmaceutical industry on the island is facing and said that with the crisis and the availability of raw materials, a number of countries have started closing their borders to protect national stockpiles.

The pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Neoptolemou said, requires active substances for which there is a restriction on exports. At present, the export of chloroquine and erythromycin has been banned in Cyprus. There are controls on exports to ensure the Republic of Cyprus has enough supplies. Although it is very important to have stocks, he said, at the same time, restriction on exports deprives the pharmaceutical industry of a significant source of revenue for the state.