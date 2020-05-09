2020 Greek Virtual Walk “Niki Sideris” Annual Memorial Virtual Walk-a-Thon

New York.-

The Greek Division of Ronald McDonald House New York, founded by Niki Sideris of blessed memory, helps support children and families battling pediatric cancer. The Greek Community has been a vital lifeline to families from Greece and Cyprus, as well as Greek-Americans and children from across the globe and all 50 states traveling to New York City to find the critical medical treatment for their children. We invite you to join the Niki Sideris Annual Memorial Walk-a-Thon, which raises funds and awareness for those brave children as they battle cancer. The Walk-a-Thon is a fun, family-friendly celebration of philanthropy and Greek heritage.

This year is a special anniversary as we celebrate the 25th Annual Niki Sideris Memorial Walk-a-thon! Due to the challenging circumstances, we encourage you to participate in our first ever Virtual Walk-A-Thon. We want, our spirits high and carry on our tradition from your home. This year will have 4 Captains (Costas Cyprus, Maria Pardalis, George Sophocles, Vasiliki Rentas-Sakkas), who will be guiding you through this experience and assisting with any questions you might have. We are going to keep it fun and easy to ensure everyone can participate and spread awareness for RMH-NY Greek Division. Please invite and encourage all members of your family and friends to join this year’s event. Let’s all unite in the spirit of generosity and compassion for the heroic children of Ronald McDonald House New York.

We couldn’t do this without your continuous dedication and support for our House and our families. Please find outlined below a few quick and easy steps to get you started. We know you’ll make this first ever virtual walk exciting and fun – It Will Be the Most Memorable Walk Ever!

Location: Your home or local neighborhood

Date: Memorial Day Weekend Friday, May 22nd – Monday, May 25th

Time: Any time you feel like taking a walk

Registration Fee: $25.00 per participant

*For those who donate $100+ you will receive a RMH-NY mask

Event Captains: Costas Cyprus, Maria Pardalis, Vasiliki Rentas-Sakkas, George Sophocles

Register Online

http://events.rmh-newyork.org/site/TR?fr_id=1451&pg=entry

$25 registration fee in honor of our 25th Anniversary!

Check Your Email

Within your email you will see a digital medal – this will be for your walk!

Join our Facebook Group with our Greek Walk Code

Memorial Day Weekend Greek Walk Kickoff!

Pick a day to get outside and walk in support of MDW

Walk in your neighborhood (social distancing, of course!)

Take a photo in action or a video to upload to our Facebook Group!

If you have any questions about this event, please contact Spiridoula Katechis at 212.639.0218 or email skatechis@rmh-newyork.org.