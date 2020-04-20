New York.-

Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis (R,C,I,Ref-Brooklyn, Staten Island) announced the distribution of 10,000 face shields to more than two dozen hospitals, nursing homes, group homes in Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn. The face shields were purchased with funds raised in memory of Andreas Koutsoudakis, a well known New York City restaurateur and Staten Island resident, whose extended family owns Andrew’s Diner in Great Kills, Staten Island. Sadly, Mr. Koutsoudakis passed away on March 27 from complications due to COVID-19, and his son Andrew set up a GoFundMe page with the intent of using funds raised to benefit the community his father and family called home. To date, the site has raised $55,000.

Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis said, “Today is a bittersweet day for all those who knew Andreas Koutsoudakis; he was loved and respected by his family, friends, customers and staff. Just days after his father’s death, his son Andrew reached out to me, informing me he wanted to provide protective equipment to the staff at our local hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care facilities in his father’s memory. After a few calls to local institutions, it was determined that plastic face masks and N-95 masks were the most needed. A supplier was identified and an order was placed and due to the generosity of the Koutsoudakis family and friends, 10,000 plastic face masks and 8,000 N-95 masks were purchased. These supplies are being delivered to my district office and over the next few days and my staff and I will deliver them to the institutions listed below. I am proud to have played a small role in this fitting memorial to a beloved individual and the Koutsoudakis family can rest assured that these supplies will be put to good use in the battle against this invisible killer. We began distributing the shields on Friday, which was Good Friday for the Greek Orthodox faith.”

Andrew Koutsoudakis said, “My father loved this city and my family can think of no better way to memorialize him than in the effort to fight back against the disease that took his life. I hope these supplies will keep our medical professionals and care-givers safe as they deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. Assemblywoman Malliotakis and I are both parishioners at Holy Trinity St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Staten Island and I knew immediately that with her contacts and knowledge of the community, she was the person best suited to identify the supplies needed and to distribute them to the hospitals and facilities in a timely fashion. I want to thank Assemblywoman Malliotakis and her staff for their tireless efforts since the start of this outbreak and especially the assistance they have given in facilitating the purchase and distribution of these supplies.”

Personal Protective Equipment is being donated to the following institutions

Staten Island: Staten Island University Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center, Carmel Richmond Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Clove Lakes Health Care & Rehab Center, Eger Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Golden Gate Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, New Vanderbilt Rehabilitation and Care Center, Richmond Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Sea View Hospital & Rehabilitation Center & Home, Silver Lake Specialized Care Center, Staten Island Care Center, Eden II, Community Resources, A Very Special Place, Catholic Charities, Visiting Nurse Association, Visiting Nurse Service.

Brooklyn: Brooklyn Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital, NYU Langone Brooklyn, Maimonides Medical Center St. Nicholas Home, Norwegian Christian Home, Guild for Exceptional Children (developmental disabilities group homes).